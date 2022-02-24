Nordea Equity Research Downgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SALRF. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $652.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

