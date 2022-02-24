Noel Bertram Watson Sells 19,800 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.
LZ opened at $14.63 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
