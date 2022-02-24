Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 12545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

