NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 1,604.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 245,000 shares of company stock worth $483,300 in the last ninety days.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

