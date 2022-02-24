Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor stock opened at 5.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.74. Nextdoor has a one year low of 4.87 and a one year high of 18.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.