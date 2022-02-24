Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Nextdoor stock opened at 5.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.74. Nextdoor has a one year low of 4.87 and a one year high of 18.59.
About Nextdoor
Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc
