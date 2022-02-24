Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.71. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.
About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.