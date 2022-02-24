Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.71. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

