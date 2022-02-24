New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

Shares of LII opened at $249.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.80 and a 200-day moving average of $307.19. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.33 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

