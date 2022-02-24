New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $193.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.