New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

