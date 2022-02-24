New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,968,863,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $283.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

