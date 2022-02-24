New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.