Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $182.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

