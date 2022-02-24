Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

