Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $538.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $367.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

