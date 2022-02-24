NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetApp traded as low as $72.56 and last traded at $73.90. 23,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,904,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

