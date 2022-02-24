NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. 2,613,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

