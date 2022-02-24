NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

