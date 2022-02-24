NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0253

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.67 million and $5.71 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

