NerveNetwork Market Cap Reaches $7.40 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $189,252.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

