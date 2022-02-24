Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
