Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

