Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Nephros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nephros stock remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Thursday. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. Nephros has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating ) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

