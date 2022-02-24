Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Nephros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Nephros stock remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Thursday. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. Nephros has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.
