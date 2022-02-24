Needham & Company LLC Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $8.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,319,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,739,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

