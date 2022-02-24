NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock remained flat at $$3.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion and a PE ratio of -44.71.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.