NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.