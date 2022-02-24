National Bankshares Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

RY stock opened at C$140.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$108.15 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

