National Bankshares Downgrades Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.21.

TSE TMQ traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.19. 71,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of C$173.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.26. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

