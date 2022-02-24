National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.55.

Shares of CM opened at C$160.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$116.49 and a 52-week high of C$167.50.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$372,548.68. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

