National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Shares of CM stock opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

