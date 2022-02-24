National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.