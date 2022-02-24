National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,847,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $102.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.57 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

