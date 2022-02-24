National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

