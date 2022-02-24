National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.