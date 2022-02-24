National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,064,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $482.66 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.