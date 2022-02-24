National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:PTLC opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.