NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:NC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.91. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

