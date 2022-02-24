NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE:NC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.91. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.