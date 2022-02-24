Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €295.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €295.00 ($335.23) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

