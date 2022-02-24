M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.76. 56,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,546. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
