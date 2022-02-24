M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $10,993,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 350,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.