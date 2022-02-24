M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,886 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 119,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,928. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

