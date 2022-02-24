M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

