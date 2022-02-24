M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.