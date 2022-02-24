Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
