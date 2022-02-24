Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,731. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

