Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 155,158,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48,063.75 and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.12.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

