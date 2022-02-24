Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $86,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

