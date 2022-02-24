Morgan Stanley Sells 3,890,439 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

