Morgan Stanley Sells 35,521 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $48,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

