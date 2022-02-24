Morgan Stanley Sells 304,626 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $46,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 815,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

