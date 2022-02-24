Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 582.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $90.47. 523,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.