Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $48,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

