Morgan Stanley Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.